Dumanski's Late Heroics Keep Cougars Undefeated in Spokane

Published on October 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







SPOKANE, WA - There's only one team left undefeated in the WHL, and it's the Prince George Cougars. The Cats completed a weekend sweep of the Spokane Chiefs with a character-driven 4-3 victory on Saturday night at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Captain Bauer Dumanski delivered the game-winning goal in the final minutes to secure the win.

"Real impressive of our group to take two against a top-end team. It was fun to watch," said Carter Rigby on the post-game show on 94.3 The Goat.

The Cougars opened the scoring at 14:27 of the first period when Jett Lajoie notched his fourth goal of the season on the power play to make it 1-0. Prince George held that lead through 20 minutes, thanks in part to several key saves from goaltender Josh Ravensbergen.

Spokane found their stride in the second period, striking twice in quick succession. Smyth Rebman (7:06) and Mathis Preston (power play, 8:40) put the Chiefs ahead for their first lead of the night. Despite being outshot 8-0 to start the frame, the Cougars made their first shot of the period count - Kooper Gizowski buried his third of the season to tie the game 2-2. The score remained even through two periods.

In the third, the Chiefs regained the lead when Coco Armstrong capitalized on a Prince George turnover at 5:14. But once again, the Cats answered back. On a Cougars power play, Dumanski's one-timer from the right point was redirected by Aiden Foster at 6:40 to even things up at three. Then, at 17:17, the captain struck again - Dumanski wired a shot from the point past Spokane goaltender Linus Viellard to give Prince George their first lead since the opening period.

In the dying seconds, with the Spokane net empty, Ravensbergen made four clutch saves - including a remarkable stop with one second remaining, using his helmet to deny the equalizer and seal the Cougars' fourth straight win to start the season.

The Cats improve to 4-0-0-0 and return home to the CN Centre on Wednesday, October 8th, to face the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets at 7:00 p.m.

"He (Dumanski) does it all," added Rigby. "Bauer is the heartbeat of this group for a reason. It's nice to see him have success on the offensive side of things - and he deserves it."







Western Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.