Portland Earns 3-2 Overtime Win over Everett

Published on September 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Everett, Wash. - The Portland Winterhawks were down midway through the second period, but were never out. Three unanswered goals and a heroic goaltending performance gave the Hawks a 3-2 overtime win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday afternoon for the first victory of the 2025-26 season.

Game #3: Portland (3) vs. Everett (2)

SOG: POR (30) - EVT (52)

PP: POR (0/3) - EVT (0/2)

Saves: Štěbeták (52) - LeGall (27)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

EVT - Shea Busch (1) from Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen

EVT - Clarke Schaefer (1) from Jesse Heslop

POR - Nathan Brown (1) from Sam Spehar and Max Pšenička

POR - Alex Weiermair (1) from Jordan Duguay

POR - Nathan Free (2) from Ryan Miller

After a scoreless first period that saw Portland fire 16 shots on target, the scoring began in the second period. Shea Busch tallied the first goal of the game for Everett just past the 11-minute mark of the frame. Three minutes laterClarke Schaefer made it 2-0. Inside the final two minutes of play, it looked as though Portland would take the deficit into the intermission. But Nathan Brown would cut the lead to one with just 1:45 on the clock in the period, and hand Portland the momentum into the third.

In the final frame, a returning face made the difference in regulation. Alex Weiermair, playing in his first game since returning from Vegas' training camp, lit the lamp less than five minutes into the frame. After a seesaw third period, the game would require overtime to decide a winner.

Less than one minute into the three-on-three segment, Nathan Free ripped a wrister past Raiden LeGall to complete the comeback and take the road win.

Netminder Ondrej Štěbeták stopped 50 of the 52 shots sent his way, recording his highest single-game performance of his career.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks continue their lengthy road trip next weekend with two games north of the border. On Friday, Oct. 3, it's a 7:05 pm meeting against the Penticton Vees. They'll then head to Kamloops to take on the Blazers on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6:00 pm.

The Portland Winterhawks are celebrating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal at our home opener on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.