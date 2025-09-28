Game Day Hub: September 28 at Everett

Published on September 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks will take on the Everett Silvertips Sunday evening at Angel of the Winds Arena, with puck drop set for 4:05 p.m. The matchup marks a return to familiar territory, as the Hawks and 'Tips faced off eight times last season and met again in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Puck Drop: 4:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Washington

Uniforms: White

Last Time Out

Despite a strong start and a milestone moment for rookie Nathan Free, the Winterhawks fell 7-2 to the Prince George Cougars last Saturday night.

After Prince George opened the scoring, Portland responded at 14:12 of the first period when Griffin Darby connected with Free at the top of the left circle. The Calgary native buried a one-timer for his first WHL goal, tying the game 1-1 and marking an exciting moment for the recent signee.

Prince George regained momentum late in the first with two quick goals, then added three more in the second despite a 12-shot effort from Portland. Portland showed some fight in the third, as a four-minute power play gave second-year forward Jordan Duguay the chance to strike - he faked a pass, walked in, and roofed a shot for his first goal of the season. The Cougars added one late to close out the scoring.

No Strangers on the Ice

The Winterhawks and Silvertips have built a fierce rivalry, frequently meeting in high-stakes matchups over the past few years. In their last 36 meetings over five seasons, Portland holds the edge with a 21-13-2-0 record. The two teams have clashed in each of the past three WHL Playoffs, with the Winterhawks coming out on top every time-including a dramatic Game Seven victory in Everett last year that propelled them to the Western Conference Championship Series.

Fresh Faces

Ten new Winterhawks made their WHL debuts during opening weekend in Prince George. In numerical order; Cam Jacobson, Sam Spehar, Jordin St. Louis, Luke Christopherson, Will McLaughlin, Jake Gustafson, Nathan Brown, Finn Spehar, Nathan Free, and Alessandro Domenichelli all hit the ice for the first time wearing the Winterhawks crest.

In addition, the Winterhawks welcomed goaltender Cruz Chase to the team after Portland acquired the Airdrie, Alberta native from the Medicine Hat Tigers on Monday. Chase most recently suited up for the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL. During the 2024-25 season, he posted a 13-3-2 record over 18 games, along with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The 17-year-old also appeared in one playoff game as the Canucks captured last season's AJHL championship against the Grande Prairie Storm.

Carter Sotheran and Alex Weiermair have both returned from Vegas Golden Knights Training Camp and are eligible to enter the lineup this weekend. A key presence on the blue line last season, Sotheran tallied 33 points (6 goals, 27 assists) over 66 games. Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Weiermair returns as a standout two-way forward, leading the team in plus/minus and game-winning goals last season, while also finishing fifth overall with 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists).

Defenseman Max Pšenička returns to the Winterhawks following his time at NHL training camp with the Utah Mammoth. Selected 46th overall in the second round of the 2025 Entry Draft, Pšenička appeared in 24 games for Portland last season, recording one goal and six assists for seven points.

Cartside Watch Party

As we commemorate our 50th Anniversary, we're excited to bring back viewing parties at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) for a second season! Come out, enjoy great food and drinks, and catch all the action while joining in on the "T.N.T." chant with fellow fans.

Don't miss our next event tonight at 4:05 p.m. and arrive early

Arrive early, as seating will fill up fast!

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

