Ben Miller Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Winterhawks

Published on September 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of 2006-born forward Ben Miller to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

During the 2024-25 season, Miller, 19, played for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL (United States Hockey League) and the West Kelowna Warriors in the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League).

Greg Sampson, Assistant to the General Manager and Director of U.S. Scouting, said, "Ben was a player we selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, and for him to be putting on a Winterhawks jersey in 2025 is a unique and exciting moment for the organization. He has put in the work over the past few seasons to overcome a significant injury, and we are fortunate to be able to capitalize on where he is at in his development arc. He will be a key player and a leader for us this season."

A native of Woodbury, Minnesota, Miller played two years of high school hockey with Hill Murray from 2021 to 2023.

"He plays an honest, two-way game and can slot in at both wing and center, which makes him versatile. His stick skills and vision of the ice are well developed and complement his 200-foot game," Winterhawks' Minnesota Regional Scout Jeff Pilacinski said. "Ben is a great person and an excellent teammate - he's someone the younger players can look to as a role model. He's taken a bit of a roundabout path to Portland and faced his share of adversity along the way - the energy, leadership, and skill he brings on the ice are well worth the wait."

Miller earned a spot on the 2025-26 roster with a strong training camp and preseason.







