Rockets take on Vees for the First Time Ever

Published on September 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets battle the Penticton Vees in preseason action

ROCKETS HEADLINES: The Kelowna Rockets (0-1-0-0) continue their 30th anniversary season this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Penticton Vees (1-1-0-0). The series opens Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton for the Vees home opener at 7:05 pm, before shifting to Prospera Place on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. Fans can watch both games for free on Victory+ or listen locally on 104.7 The Lizard.

Kelowna will look to bounce back after dropping their home opener 8-2 to the Spokane Chiefs last Friday. Forward Connor Pankratz recorded the Rockets first goal of the season, while Kalder Varga (2026 Draft Eligible) added the other Rockets tally. Penticton enters the weekend off a 5-1 road victory in Vancouver after being shut out 5-0 in Victoria on opening night.

PENTICTON: This marks the first ever WHL meeting between the Rockets and Vees, who joined the league this season. Penticton's early scoring leaders include Brady Birnie (1g, 1a), Brittan Alstead (1g, 1a), and Jacob Kvasnicka (0g, 2a). Rookie forward Kvasnicka (NY Islanders) leads the team in assists with two through his first two games.

INSIDE THE SERIES

2025-26 Season Series: First Ever Meeting

Kelowna Record: 0-1-0-0

Penticton Record: 1-1-0-0

Last 5 Games: Kelowna (2-8 L vs. Spokane) | Penticton: (0-5 L @ Victoria), (5-1 W @ Vancouver)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 2 GF / 8 GA | Penticton 5 GF / 6 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 0/4 (0%), PK 0/2 (100%) | Penticton PP 1/5 (20%), PK 1/2 (50%)

ROSTER NOTES: The Rockets lineup will feature reinforcements returning from NHL camps. Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville), Nate Corbet (LA Kings), and newcomers Mazden Leslie (Vegas Golden Knights) and Tomas Poletin (NY Islanders) are all expected to suit up. Poletin, Kelowna's first overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, is set to make his WHL debut Friday in Penticton. The Rockets are still missing forwards Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth) & Carson Wetsch (San Jose Sharks) to their respective NHL teams as they remain on preseason rosters.

UPCOMING WHL REGULAR SEASON MILESTONES: Mazden Leslie is 10 assists away from 200. Tomas Poletin, Daniel Pekar, Eli Barrett, Dallin Antos, & Gabriel O'Brien are all looking for their first ever WHL goal.

INJURY REPORT: #19 Will Sharpe (Upper Body, Week to Week), #30 Harrison Boettiger (Upper Body, Week to Week), #23 Hayden Paupanekis (Upper Body, Week to Week), #3 Owen Hayden (Lower Body, Week to Week).

UPCOMING SCHEDULE: Following Saturday's home game against Penticton, the Rockets get a bye week before heading on the road to Prince George on October 8th for a divisional matchup. Tickets for Saturday's home game are available online at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office.

