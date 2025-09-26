Broncos Sign Lucas Conrad to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on September 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2010-born defenceman Lucas Conrad to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Conrad, a product of Coquitlam, BC, was selected by the Broncos in the 5th round (93rd overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Standing at 6'2", Conrad spent the 2024-25 season with the Vancouver North East Chiefs U15 AAA program in the BC Elite Hockey League (BCEHL). In 30 regular season games, he recorded 2 goals and 17 assists, along with 1 goal and 1 assist in five playoff contests.

"Lucas is an intelligent defender that has size already with a frame that is still growing," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "He has leadership qualities that we value in players and has an opportunity to play as early as next season. During our time with him in camp he made a big impression on our group."

Conrad expressed his excitement about the opportunity.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity and I am looking forward to being a part of the Broncos organization," said Conrad.

The Broncos welcome Lucas and the Conrad family to the organization.







