Angel of the Winds Arena to Host NHL Prospects Game with Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League will play a Prospects Game at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Saturday, Sep. 13 at 6 p.m.
Catch Everett Silvertips players Julius Miettinen, Kaden Hammell and the other top Kraken prospects in action with tickets fully on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.
Silvertips Season Ticket Holders have received a special pre-sale code via email.
Check out the Everett Silvertips Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Blazers Select Two Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
- Blades Add Tye Scherger as Assistant Coach - Saskatoon Blades
- Silvertips Pick up Vanhanen, Seidl in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Everett Silvertips
- Americans Add One Defenseman, Two Forwards In 2025 CHL Import Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Eight Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Draft 2007-Born Forward Dustin Willhöft in 2025 CHL Import Draf - Saskatoon Blades
- Angel of the Winds Arena to Host NHL Prospects Game with Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks - Everett Silvertips
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Pick up Vanhanen, Seidl in 2025 CHL Import Draft
- Angel of the Winds Arena to Host NHL Prospects Game with Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks
- Silvertips Ink Cornell Commit Henri Ament
- Henri Ament Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips
- Dean DeSilva Departs Silvertips for Coaching Opportunity