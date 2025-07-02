Angel of the Winds Arena to Host NHL Prospects Game with Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League will play a Prospects Game at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Saturday, Sep. 13 at 6 p.m.

Catch Everett Silvertips players Julius Miettinen, Kaden Hammell and the other top Kraken prospects in action with tickets fully on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

