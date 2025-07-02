Broncos Add Two in CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos have added a pair of prospects in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

General Manager Chad Leslie opened the day by trading the Broncos 1st round selection (28th overall) to the Calgary Hitmen for a 1st round pick (59th overall) and a 3rd round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.

With the 59th overall pick, the Broncos selected 08 ¬Â² Stepan Kuryachenkov from Ufa, Russia.

The 5'10", left-handed forward appeared in 29 games with Salavat of the Russian U17 league, scoring 27 times and added 29 assists for 59 points.

"Stepan is a dynamic player," added Leslie. " He is highly competitive, has a great motor and is excited to come play in Swift Current."

With the 112nd selection of the CHL Import Draft, the Broncos went back to Russia, adding 08 ¬Â² Alexei Grebnev from Moscow.

Grebnev, a 6'4 ¬Â³ right-handed forward, played for SKA St. Petersburg of the Russian U17 league, scoring 14 times and added 32 assists for 56 points in 36 games.

"Alexei's size and individual skills are very intriguing," said Leslie. "He put up great numbers in Russia and I feel he has an opportunity to turn into an impactful power forward for our organization."

Swedish forward William Morin and Czech defenceman Marek Rocak are both eligible to return this season.







