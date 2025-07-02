Broncos Add Two in CHL Import Draft
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos have added a pair of prospects in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
General Manager Chad Leslie opened the day by trading the Broncos 1st round selection (28th overall) to the Calgary Hitmen for a 1st round pick (59th overall) and a 3rd round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.
With the 59th overall pick, the Broncos selected 08 ¬Â² Stepan Kuryachenkov from Ufa, Russia.
The 5'10", left-handed forward appeared in 29 games with Salavat of the Russian U17 league, scoring 27 times and added 29 assists for 59 points.
"Stepan is a dynamic player," added Leslie. " He is highly competitive, has a great motor and is excited to come play in Swift Current."
With the 112nd selection of the CHL Import Draft, the Broncos went back to Russia, adding 08 ¬Â² Alexei Grebnev from Moscow.
Grebnev, a 6'4 ¬Â³ right-handed forward, played for SKA St. Petersburg of the Russian U17 league, scoring 14 times and added 32 assists for 56 points in 36 games.
"Alexei's size and individual skills are very intriguing," said Leslie. "He put up great numbers in Russia and I feel he has an opportunity to turn into an impactful power forward for our organization."
Swedish forward William Morin and Czech defenceman Marek Rocak are both eligible to return this season.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Broncos Add Two in CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Name DeSilva 11th Head Coach in Franchise History - Swift Current Broncos
- 142 Players Selected During the 2025 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- Chiefs Select German Goaltender, Forward in 2025 CHL Import Draft Wednesday - Spokane Chiefs
- Five Rockets Prospects Named to USA National Development Camps - Kelowna Rockets
- Six Hurricanes Attending NHL Development Camps - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants Select Czech Shutdown Defender Skok in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Sign Kor to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Royals Select Three Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Hitmen Select Three at CHL Import Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- WHL Clubs Select 50 Players from 13 Nations in 2025 CHL Import Draft - WHL
- Rockets 2025 CHL Import Draft Recap - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Add Trefny, Eriksen at CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Portland Selects Eric Nilson in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Select Dmitri Yakutsenak and Alexander Levshyn in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels select two at 2025 CHL Import Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- T-Birds Make 2 Selections in CHL Import Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hurricanes Select Trio in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Select Pradel, Ubl and Schams in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- Wenatchee Wild Select Three in Canadian Hockey League Import Draft Wednesday - Wenatchee Wild
- Blazers Select Two Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
- Blades Add Tye Scherger as Assistant Coach - Saskatoon Blades
- Silvertips Pick up Vanhanen, Seidl in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Everett Silvertips
- Americans Add One Defenseman, Two Forwards In 2025 CHL Import Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Eight Oil Kings at NHL Development Camps - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Draft 2007-Born Forward Dustin Willhöft in 2025 CHL Import Draf - Saskatoon Blades
- Angel of the Winds Arena to Host NHL Prospects Game with Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks - Everett Silvertips
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.