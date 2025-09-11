Broncos Release Veterans Connor Gabriel and Kurt Rookes

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have released 2005-born veterans Connor Gabriel and Kurt Rookes.

Kurt Rookes, a 2005-born winger from Manson, Manitoba, joined the Broncos prior to the 2024-25 season. In 48 regular season games with Swift Current, he recorded 2 goals and 4 assists.

"Kurt came to us from Wenatchee and became a popular player with his teammates and fans," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "His work ethic and character will be missed."

Connor Gabriel, a forward from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was originally selected by the Broncos in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Gabriel became a full-time member of the team in the 2022-23 season and went on to play in nearly 200 games in a Broncos uniform. Over his WHL career, he tallied 19 goals and 30 assists for a total of 49 points. In the 2024-25 season, he posted 8 goals and 16 assists across 68 regular season games.

"Connor is a really good teammate and person," Leslie added. "We've enjoyed having him here in Swift Current and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The Swift Current Broncos thank Connor and Kurt for their dedication, leadership, and contributions to the organization, both on and off the ice. Once a Bronco, always a Bronco.







