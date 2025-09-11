Kamloops Blazers Sign 2006-Born Forward Cooper Moore

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2006-born forward Cooper Moore to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Moore was listed by the Blazers in December 2024.

Moore is from Red Deer, AB and stands at 5'7" and 155lbs. He played the 2024-2025 season with the Lloydminster Bobcats in the AJHL and had 15 goals, 35 assists for 50 points in 42 games. During the 2023-2024 season he had 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points in 38 games for the Red Deer Chiefs U18 AAA.

"We would like to welcome Cooper and his family to the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Cooper has earned a spot in Kamloops with his play and we are excited to be a part of his development."

The WHL Preseason continues this weekend as the Blazers host the Prince George Cougars on Friday, September 12th and will be in Quesnel to face the Cougars on Saturday, September 13th.







