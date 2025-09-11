Pats Sign Mieyette & Kohn

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has signed 2006-born forward Ellis Mieyette and 2007-born defenceman Jonas Kohn to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Mieyette, 18, attended the Pats 2025 Training Camp as a Free Agent Invite following an impressive season with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Drumheller Dragons. The Lumsden, Sask. product was named to the AJHL All-Rookie Team after recording 51 points (12G-39A) in 48 games, ranking third on his team in scoring. The 6-foot, 174-pound left-shot forward played for the Regina Pat Canadians during the 2023-24 season, finishing with 51 points (17G-34A) in 44 games, leading the C's in assists and finishing third in points. Mieyette also represented Canada West at the 2024 Junior A World Challenge, winning bronze.

"Ellis is a good all-around player who can play either centre or the wing," said Regina Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "He will provide some experience and offensive punch to our lineup."

Kohn, 18, tallied 31 points (5G-26A) in 30 games with Stillwater High in the Minnesota High School Hockey League. The Stillwater, MN product finished his high school career with 39 points (9G-30A) in 47 games from 2023-2025. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound left-shot defenceman becomes the seventh American player to sign with the Pats since 2019.

"Jonas is a big, steady, mobile defenceman who moves the puck very well," said Derkatch. "He has poise with the puck and is strong defensively. Our coaching staff is looking forward to seeing the growth in Jonas as he joins our team moving forward."







