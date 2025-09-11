Winterhawks Reassign Seven Players from 2025 Preseason Roster
Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks announced today that the club has reassigned Lincoln Black-Greaves, Cash Brebant, Brodie Hankel, Caden Leibel, Nixon Mah, Hudson Sayers, and Lochlan Tetarenko to their respective teams.
These moves trim the Winterhawks roster to 33 players, including twenty forwards, nine defensemen, and four goaltenders, ahead of this weekend's preseason games. -
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2025
- Kamloops Blazers Sign 2006-Born Forward Cooper Moore - Kamloops Blazers
- Duell, Olsen Sign with Hurricanes - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Sign Mieyette & Kohn - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks Reassign Seven Players from 2025 Preseason Roster - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Make Roster Moves - Swift Current Broncos
- Pittis, Elfring to be Inducted into Hurricanes Wall of Honour - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Trade Ashton Brown to Royals for Draft Pick - Regina Pats
- Royals Acquire Ashton Brown from the Regina Pats - Victoria Royals
- Boehm Packs on Size and Strength Ahead of Second Season in Black and Gold - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Broncos Release Veterans Connor Gabriel and Kurt Rookes - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Winterhawks Reassign Seven Players from 2025 Preseason Roster
- Winterhawks Well Represented at 2025 National Hockey League Training Camps
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Preseason Roster
- Hawks in the Community- August 2025
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Rights to Defenseman Easton Dozark