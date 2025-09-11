Winterhawks Reassign Seven Players from 2025 Preseason Roster

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks announced today that the club has reassigned Lincoln Black-Greaves, Cash Brebant, Brodie Hankel, Caden Leibel, Nixon Mah, Hudson Sayers, and Lochlan Tetarenko to their respective teams.

These moves trim the Winterhawks roster to 33 players, including twenty forwards, nine defensemen, and four goaltenders, ahead of this weekend's preseason games. -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.