Cohen Harris Hat Trick Powers Spokane Past Portland, 8-4

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs returned to pre-season action on Thursday night against the Portland Winterhawks, hosting their lone home exhibition game of the season at the newly crowned Numerica Veterans Arena.

Portland struck first, scoring at 5:42 in the first period. The Chiefs would answer back, scoring four times in the frame.

Ethan Hughes tallied at 10:42 with an excellent breakaway goal before converting a penalty shot just 17 seconds later after a Portland player covered the puck in the crease.

Cohen Harris found his first of the night at 15:28 with an assist from rookie Ossie McIntyre.

Sam Oremba closed the period with his first of the pre-season at 19:14.

The second period was all Portland as the Winterhawks scored three unanswered to tie the game at 4-4 going into the final period.

Spokane jumped out in the third period and turned the game right back around with a goal just 18 seconds into the period. Smyth Rebman notched his first of the pre-season, on the power play. Cohen Harris would score twice in the period with another Sam Oremba goal in between. Harris leads the team with four goals in the pre-season so far, including his hat trick on Thursday night.

The defense held Portland scoreless in the third, closing out an 8-4 victory. In the past two games, the Chiefs have outscored the Winterhawks 15-4.

Carter Esler played all 60 minutes in goal for Spokane, making 24 saves on 28 shots. The Chiefs were 1/4 on the power play and 5/7 on the penalty kill.

Cohen Harris (3G) and Ossie McIntyre (3A) each recorded three points, while Ethan Hughes (2G), Sam Oremba (2G), Smyth Rebman (1G, 1A), Coco Armstrong (2A), and Gavin Burcar (2A) all finished the night with multi-point games.

When asked about playing three games in three nights this weekend, Chiefs head coach Brad Lauer lauded the roster, "It's about the depth of our group. We like what we see."

The club will wrap up the pre-season slate this weekend in Kennewick as they take on the Thunderbirds on Friday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m. and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. Both of those games are set to take place at the Americans' Toyota Arena.







