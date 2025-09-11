Pittis, Elfring to be Inducted into Hurricanes Wall of Honour

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that Domenic Pittis and Herman Elfring will be inducted into the Hurricanes Wall of Honour on Friday, October 17th when the 'Canes welcome the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Pittis, 50, will be inducted into the Players Category. The Calgary, AB, product spent three seasons with the Hurricanes from 1991 until 1994. He appeared in 203 regular season games with Lethbridge amassing 269 points (110g-159a) along with 210 penalty minutes. Pittis added an additional 23 points (7g-16a) with 28 penalty minutes in 17 post-season games.

He was drafted in the second-round (52nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft.

The forward twice eclipsed the 100-point mark during his time with the Hurricanes setting a career-high with 127 points (58g-69a) along with 93 penalty minutes in his final year in 1993-1994. Pittis added 15 points (4g-11a) with 16 penalty minutes in eight games in the 1994 WHL Playoffs helping the Hurricanes to the second-round. His 127 points in 1993- 1994 ranks as the seventh-most points recorded by a Hurricane in a single season. He ranks 12th all-time in goals (110), 10th all-time in assists (159), 10th all-time in points (269) and 16th all-time in points per game (1.325) in Hurricanes history.

Pittis was named the Hurricanes Three Star Award winner in 1992-1993 and 1993-1994, the Top Scorer in 1992-1993 and 1993- 1994 while being named the 'Canes Most Valuable Player in 1993-1994. He was also named a WHL Second Team All-Star in 1994.

Following his time in Lethbridge, Pittis spent 19-seasons playing professional hockey in the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL), International Hockey League (IHL) and the National League in Europe (NLA). He appeared in 86 career NHL games totalling 16 points (5g-11a) with 71 penalty minutes with the Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators. Pittis added 342 points (109g-233a) with 485 penalty minutes in 309 AHL games before amassing 315 points (106g-209a) 348 games in the NLA.

Internationally, he appeared in seven Spengler Cup tournaments for Canada totaling 20 points (6g-14a) in 32 tournament games winning the championship in 2007-2008 while being named a Spengler Cup All Star in 2005-2006. Pittis was inducted into the Swiss Hockey Hall of Fame. Since his retirement in 2013, he has embarked on a coaching career which included two years as a Skills Coach for the Calgary Flames along with six seasons as an Assistant Coach with the AHL's Stockton Heat. He is currently the Head Coac h of the Saint Mary's Prep team in the United States Hockey League.

Pittis becomes the 14th member of the Players Category.

Elfring will be inducted into the Builders Category. The long-time Board Member of the Hurricanes served for over 20 years in multiple capacities including Governor, President and as a member of the finance committee. He spent a total of 23 seasons with the 'Canes before retiring from his role following the 2016-2017 season which saw the Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Along with his over two decades as a Board Member, Elfring served as the club's President for four seasons from 1995- 1996 until through 1998-1999; a stretch of time that saw the Hurricanes capture their lone WHL Championship in 1997 advancing to the Memorial Cup Final.

Additionally, he spent 21 years as the club's Governor from 1994-1995 until 2016- 2017. In Elfring's time with the Hurricanes, the team advanced to two WHL Finals (1997, 2008) along with the 2017 Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes have named their annual Community Relations Award after Elfring which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies a high commitment and contribution to the Community of Lethbridge.

In 2017, Elfring was named a recipient of the WHL's Distinguished Service Award becoming the 22nd recipient of the Award. The WHL Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes on behalf of franchises and in doing so have made an extraordinary contribution to the Club of League level over an extended period of time.

Elfring becomes the eighth member of the Builders Category.

The Hurricanes will officially induct Pittis and Elfring into the Wall of Honour with a luncheon and pre-game ceremony on Friday, October 17th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the luncheon are as follows: Individual Ticket - $50.00+GST Premium Members - $45.00+GST Table of 10 - $450.00+GST All ticketing requests can go through the Lethbridge Hurricanes Office by calling Tamara (403-380-7508) or Dylan (5043- 380-7509).

Lethbridge will continue the 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Friday when they visit the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm at Marchant Crane Centirum. The Hurricanes will conclude the exhibition schedule on Saturday when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the home pre-season game can be purchased for $10.00 by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are still available for purchase while Single Game Tickets for the new season will go on sale on Friday, September 12th at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







