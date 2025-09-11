Pats Trade Ashton Brown to Royals for Draft Pick

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats forward Ashton Brown

(Regina Pats, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography) Regina Pats forward Ashton Brown(Regina Pats, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2007-born forward Ashton Brown to the Victoria Royals in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2029 (via BDN).

Brown, 18, recorded 13 points (5G-8A) in 60 games split between the Pats and Wenatchee Wild last season. The 5-foot-9, 178 lb. right-shot centre has tallied 19 points (7G-12A) in 108 career WHL games. The Sherwood Park, Alta. product was drafted by the Winnipeg ICE in the fourth-round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We'd like to thank Ashton for his time with the Pats and wish him all the best with the Royals," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch.

Regina Pats forward Ashton Brown

(Keith Hershmiller Photography)







