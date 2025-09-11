Broncos Make Roster Moves
Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have reassigned the following players to their respective clubs:
Cohenn Rotar
Alex Letourneau
Jamie Kirwan
Gavin Faul
Tanner Massey
Gavin Harrison
Luke Huska
Kasey Gleim
Quinn Pickering
Weston Kostiuk
Lucas Conrad
Jayden Simpson
In addition, the Broncos have released forward Owen Mastroianni.
