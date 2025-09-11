Broncos Make Roster Moves

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have reassigned the following players to their respective clubs:

Cohenn Rotar

Alex Letourneau

Jamie Kirwan

Gavin Faul

Tanner Massey

Gavin Harrison

Luke Huska

Kasey Gleim

Quinn Pickering

Weston Kostiuk

Lucas Conrad

Jayden Simpson

In addition, the Broncos have released forward Owen Mastroianni.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.