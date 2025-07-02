Chiefs Select German Goaltender, Forward in 2025 CHL Import Draft Wednesday
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs selected German goaltender Linus Vieillard with the 57th overall pick and German forward Elias Pul with the 118th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft Wednesday morning. Both are 2006-born players and will be entering their 19-year-old seasons in 2025-26.
"We are excited with the two players we selected today. Our European scout, Janik Beichler, was thorough in his research and evaluations of both players and feel they can contribute to our team right away," Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "When we were advised by Dawson Cowan that he would be moving on to NCAA hockey next year, we felt it was important to select a goaltender with our first selection to join Carter Esler next season."
Vieillard, a 6-foot-1 goaltender, spent the 2024-25 season with Eisbären Juniors Berlin U20 where he posted a 2.16 GAA over 23 games, including five shutouts. Vieillard also represented his country in net at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship where he logged a 2.66 GAA and a .915 SV% in three games.
"Linus had a strong season, including the World Junior Championship where he started for Team Germany as an underager," Spokane Chiefs European Scout Janik Beichler said. "He is a technically sound goaltender and a very calm presence in net, which should allow him to make an immediate impact."
Pul, a 5-foot-11 winger, spent the 2024-25 season with Blue Devils Weiden of DEL2 and logged 16 points on nine goals and seven assists in 42 games. He added another pair of assists in nine playoff games. Pul played alongside Vieillard for Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
"Elias is an exciting player who can play all three forward positions and will bring a lot of speed, energy and skill to the lineup," Beichler said. "He has a full pro season in the DEL2 under his belt and was named the league's best young player of the season."
Last year's import players were 2004-born Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström and 2006-born Kazakh forward Assanali Sarkenov. Sarkenov is expected to return to Spokane for the 2025-26 season, but Ekström has aged out of the Western Hockey League and will not return.
As part of a new policy adopted for the 2025-26 season, CHL clubs will now be permitted to carry up to three import players on their rosters.
