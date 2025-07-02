WHL Clubs Select 50 Players from 13 Nations in 2025 CHL Import Draft

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that 50 players have been selected from 13 different nations by WHL Clubs through the 2025 CHL Import Draft, which was completed online today.

For the first time in its 34 years, the CHL Import Draft expanded from two rounds to three rounds in 2025, with Clubs permitted to carry as many as three import players starting with the 2025-26 season. The three-round draft takes place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL's three leagues - the WHL, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

For the first time in CHL Import Draft history, the trading of import draft selections was also permitted. Prior to the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the Kelowna Rockets acquired the first-overall pick in a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

With the top selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the 2026 Memorial Cup-host Rockets selected New York Islanders prospect Tomas Poletin from Czechia. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Poletin, a left winger from Praha, Czechia, was recently selected by the Islanders in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. With Pelicans U20 of the SM-Sarja in Finland, Poletin registered 20 points (13G-7A) in 25 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Regina Pats used the fourth-overall pick to select Detroit Red Wings prospect Michal Pradel from Slovakia. The 6-foot-5, 199-pound goaltender from Dolny Kubin, Slovakia, was recently selected by the Red Wings in the third round (75th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. With the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL), Pradel went 9-4-0-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average and one shutout in 14 appearances this past season. He also represented Slovakia in two major international events in 2025, including IIHF World Junior Championship and the IIHF U18 World Championship, where he went 4-3-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .914 SV%.

With their second selection in the top 10, the Kelowna Rockets went back to Czechia, choosing 2006-born left wing Daniel Pekar. The 6-foot, 165-pound left wing recorded 49 points (23G-26A) in 45 games with Bili Tygri Liberec of the DHL Extraliga this past season.

Rounding out top 10 selections, the Wenatchee Wild chose 6-foot-4, 183-pound netminder Tobias Tvrznik of Litomerice, Czechia. The 2007-born puckstopper went 17-7-0 with a 2.59 GAA, .926 SV%, and two shutouts in 24 appearances with HC Sparta Praha of the DHL Extraliga this past season.

The 2025 CHL Import Draft saw WHL Clubs select 27 forwards, 14 defencemen, and nine goaltenders. In total, WHL Clubs selected six players that were previously chosen in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Following Poletin and Pradel, it was the Portland Winterhawks selecting Swedish forward Eric Nilson with the 34th overall pick. Nilson, who is the son of former NHL forward Marcus Nilson, was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (45th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Victoria Royals used the 71st overall pick to select Utah Mammoth prospect Stepan Hoch. The 6-foot-4, 192-pound centre from Ceske Budejovice, Czechia, was selected by the Mammoth in the third round (78th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Seattle Thunderbirds utilized the 83rd overall pick to choose Calgary Flames prospect Theo Stockselius. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound centre from Norrtalje, Sweden, was selected by the Flames in the second round (54th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Rounding out 2025 NHL Draft content for the WHL in the CHL Import Draft was the Moose Jaw Warriors, when they chose New York Rangers prospect Mikkel Eriksen with the 126th overall pick. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound centre from Oslo, Norway, was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

With the first CHL Import Draft selection in franchise history, the Penticton Vees called the name of Jiri Kamas - a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenceman from Praha, Czechia. The Vees made three selections in their inaugural CHL Import Draft, also adding Latvian left wing Roberts Naudins and Danish left wing Tristan Petersen. The 6-foot-4, 184-pound Petersen will be familiar to Vees fans, as he spent the 2024-25 campaign with the BCHL Vees, tallying nine points (4G-5A) in 17 regular season contests.

The Prince Albert Raiders tapped into a recent WHL bloodline with the selection of left winger Alisher Sarkenov from Astana, Kazakhstan. The 6-foot, 172-pound forward is the younger brother of Spokane Chiefs forward Assanali Sarkenov.

The 2025 CHL Import Draft was also a family affair for the Rockets. After selecting 2007-born Tomas Poletin first overall, the Rockets went back to the board in the third round and chose Tomas's younger brother - 2008-born goaltender Frantisek - with the 132nd overall pick.

The Poletin brothers were two of a leading 24 Czech-born players selected by WHL Clubs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

With the 174th overall pick in the third round, the Lethbridge Hurricanes became the first WHL Club in CHL Import Draft history to select a player from Lithuania, choosing 6-foot, 165-pound left wing Mykolas Skadauskas. Hailing from Vilnius, Lithuania, Skadauskas has represented his country in various international events, including at the IIHF World U20 Championship Division II, where he scored 12 points (7G-5A) in five games, helping Lithuania climb the IIHF ladder and earn a promotion to U20 Division I.

Prior to the 2025 CHL Import Draft, only two other players from Lithuania had been selected in the CHL Import Draft, including Edgar Rybakov (2008, Erie Otters) and Dainius Zubrus (1995, Laval Titan). Two Lithuanians were selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, with the Rimouski Oceanic using the 51st overall pick on forward Dovydas Jukna.

For complete results from the 2025 CHL Import Draft, please visit CHL.ca/draft.

2025 CHL Import Draft - WHL Selections

First Round

1. Kelowna Rockets (via Moose Jaw): Tomas Poletin (LW) - Czechia - 6'1" / 206 lbs. - April 30, 2007

4. Regina Pats: Michal Pradel (G) - Slovakia - 6'5" / 199 lbs - March 10, 2007

7. Kelowna Rockets: Daniel Pekar (LW) - Czechia - 6'0" / 165 lbs. - April 15, 2006

10. Wenatchee Wild (via Penticton): Tobias Tvrznik (G) - Czechia - 6'4" / 183 lbs. - July 29, 2007

13. Kamloops Blazers: Ivans Kufterins (G) - Latvia - 6'1" / 160 lbs. - January 7, 2007

16. Wenatchee Wild: Darian Rolsing (D) - Germany - 6'5" / 185 lbs. - February 14, 2008

19. Red Deer Rebels: Matej Mikes (C) - Czechia - 6'3" / 204 lbs. - February 17, 2007

22. Seattle Thunderbirds: Marek Sklenicka (G) - Czechia - 6'2" / 154 lbs. - August 27, 2008

25. Tri-City Americans: Jakub Vanecek (D) - Czechia - 6'2" / 185 lbs. - February 25, 2008

28. Calgary Hitmen (via Swift Current): Andrey Molgachyov (LW) - Russia - 5'9" / 173 lbs. - March 1, 2008

31. Everett Silvertips (via Vancouver): Matias Vanhanen (RW) - Finland - 5'10" / 175 lbs. - September 11, 2007

34. Portland Winterhawks: Eric Nilson (C) - Sweden - 6'0" / 166 lbs. - May 11, 2007

37. Tri-City Americans (via Edmonton): David Krcal (LW) - 6'3" / 210 lbs. - February 3, 2007

40. Saskatoon Blades: Dustin Willhoeft (C) - Germany - 5'6" / 130 lbs. - January 9, 2007

43. Brandon Wheat Kings: Samu Alalauri (D) - Finland - 6'1" / 199 lbs. - May 31, 2008

46. Prince Albert Raiders: Michal Orsulak (G) - Czechia - 6'4" / 225 lbs. - August 26, 2007

49. Prince George Cougars: Dmitri Yakutsenak (RW) - Russia - 6'1" / 201 lbs. - March 12, 2007

52. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Filip Novak (LW) - Czechia - 6'2" / 198 lbs. - March 7, 2008

55. Victoria Royals: Mykola Kosarev (D) - Ukraine - 6'0" / 190 lbs. - October 24, 2007

57. Spokane Chiefs: Linus Vieillard (G) - Germany - 6'1" / 165 lbs. - February 15, 2006

59. Swift Current Broncos (via Calgary): Stepan Kuryachenkov (C) - Russia - July 16, 2008

60. Medicine Hat Tigers: Yaroslav Bryzgalov (LW) - Belarus - 6'3" / 201 lbs. - March 23, 2007

61. Vancouver Giants (via Everett): Jan Skok (D) - Czechia - 6'0" / 192 lbs. - October 31, 2006

Second Round

62. Penticton Vees: Jiri Kamas (D) - Czechia - 6'1" / 190 lbs. - March 4, 2008

65. Moose Jaw Warriors: Jan Trefny (LW) - Czechia - 5'10" / 168 lbs. - March 16, 2008

68. Regina Pats: Matyas Ubl (RW) - Czechia - 6'1" / 154 lbs. - October 16, 2007

71. Victoria Royals (via Kelowna): Stepan Hoch (C) - Czechia - 6'4" / 192 lbs. - October 11, 2006

74. Kamloops Blazers: Petr Tomek (C) - Czechia - 5'9" / 143 lbs. - October 23, 2008

77. Wenatchee Wild: Michal Capos (D) - Slovakia - 6'5" / 219 lbs. - July 16, 2007

80. Red Deer Rebels: Matus Lisy (D) - Slovakia - 6'0" / 181 lbs. - June 15, 2007

83. Seattle Thunderbirds: Theo Stockselius (C) - Sweden - 6'3" / 196 lbs. - July 24, 2007

86. Tri-City Americans: Tomas Racz (F) - Czechia - 6'2" / 181 lbs. - February 9, 2007

89. Everett Silvertips (via Swift Current): Jakub Seidl (D) - Czechia - 6'0" / 187 lbs. - October 20, 2007

95. Brandon Wheat Kings (via Portland): Adam Hlinsky (D) - Czechia - 5'11" / 185 lbs. - May 29, 2006

98. Penticton Vees (via Edmonton): Roberts Naudins (LW) - Latvia - 6'6" / 194 lbs. - November 18, 2008

104. Brandon Wheat Kings: Filip Ruzicka (G) - Czechia - 6'6" / 205 lbs. - March 24, 2008

107. Prince Albert Raiders: Alisher Sarkenov (LW) - Kazakhstan - 6'0" / 172 lbs. - December 15, 2007

110. Prince George Cougars: Alexander Levshin (G) - Ukraine - 6'3" / 155 lbs. - July 8, 2006

113. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Tomas Malinek (D) - Czechia - 6'1" / 179 lbs. - July 3, 2007

116. Victoria Royals: Frantisek Netusil (C) - Czechia - 5'10" / 185 lbs. - May 14, 2007

118. Spokane Chiefs: Elias Pul (LW) - Germany - 5'11" / 158 lbs. - May 15, 2006

120. Calgary Hitmen: Teodor Vapenik (D) - Czechia - 6'4" / 203 lbs. - April 26, 2007

122. Swift Current Broncos (via Everett): Alexei Grebnev (F) - Russia - 6'4" / 209 lbs. - March 28, 2008

Third Round

123. Penticton Vees: Tristan Petersen (F) - Denmark - 6'4" / 184 lbs. - July 3, 2006

126. Moose Jaw Warriors: Mikkel Eriksen (C) - Norway - 5'11" / 187 lbs. - September 13, 2007

129. Regina Pats: Manuel Schams (D) - Germany - 6'2" / 201 lbs. - January 26, 2006

132. Kelowna Rockets: Frantisek Poletin (G) - Czechia - 6'1" / 187 lbs. - September 13, 2008

168. Prince Albert Raiders: Matyas Man (D) - Czechia - 6'4" / 192 lbs. - May 31, 2006

174. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Mykolas Skadauskas (LW) - Lithuania - 6'0" / 165 lbs. - October 1, 2007

181. Calgary Hitmen: Maxim Dyatchin (RW) - Russia - 6'0" / 157 lbs. - February 23, 2008

WHL Selections by Country

Czechia - 24

Germany - 5

Russia - 5

Slovakia - 3

Finland - 2

Latvia - 2

Sweden - 2

Ukraine - 2

Belarus - 1

Denmark - 1

Kazakhstan - 1

Lithuania - 1

Norway - 1







