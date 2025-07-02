Pats Select Pradel, Ubl and Schams in 2025 CHL Import Draft

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats selected a trio of players in Wednesday's 2025 CHL Import Draft.

With the fourth overall pick, the Pats selected 2007-born goaltender Michal Pradel. They then selected 2007-born forward Matyas Ubl with the 68th overall pick, and 2006-born defenceman Manuel Schams with the 129th overall pick.

Pradel, 18, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 75th overall pick (3rd round) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The Dolný Kubín, SVK product played for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL in 2024-25, going 9-4-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .899 SV% with one shutout. The 6-foot-5, 198 lb. goaltender represented Slovakia at both the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and the U18 World Championship. At U18 Worlds, Pradel went 4-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .914 SV%.

"We are very excited to have drafted Michal with the fourth-overall pick and are excited to begin the process with him and his family," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "He's a Detroit Red Wings 2025 third-round draft pick, so not only do we see him as a very good junior goalie, but as an NHL goalie - he's got some NHL upside."

Ubl, 17, tallied 16 points (6G-10A) in 26 games with HC Plzeņ U20 in 2024-25. The 6-foot-1, 154 lb. right-shot forward hails from Plzeņ, CZE, and represented Czechia at the U17s in 2024 and the U18s in 2025.

"Selecting Ubl in the 2025 CHL Import Draft adds a dynamic, puck-moving forward with elite vision," said Regina Pats Assistant GM Tristan Frei. "His skating, creativity, and compete level make him an exciting player for the Pats. We look forward to beginning the process with him and his family."

Schams, 19, recorded 16 points (4G-12A) in 15 games with Jungadler Mannheim U20 during the 2024-25 season. The Leipzig, GER product is a 6-foot-2, 201 lb. left-shot defenceman who has represented Germany at both the U17 and U18 levels.

"We're extremely excited to have selected Manuel and look forward to beginning the process with him and his family," said Assistant GM Tristan Frei. "Schams is a strong-skating defenceman who battles hard in every zone, defends with purpose, and transitions the puck up the ice with confidence."







