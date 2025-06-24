Pats Announce 2025-26 Schedule

Regina, Sask. - Mark your calendars Pats fans, hockey season is right around the corner.

The Regina Pats Hockey Club is extremely excited to announce their 34-game home regular season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign.

As previously announced on June 4, the Pats regular season home opener is scheduled for Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m., inside the Brandt Centre versus the Prince Albert Raiders. The Pats will open the season on the road on Friday, September 19 in Swift Current against the Broncos. The Pats will then travel to Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers on Saturday, September 20.

All Saturday games will once again start at 6:00 p.m., while Sunday contests will begin at 2:00 p.m. The Pats will play 10 games on Saturday at the Brandt Centre, and two on Sunday.

"We're excited to unveil our home schedule and continue building an incredible game-day experience for our fans," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "With Saturday games starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday matchups at 2 p.m., we're creating family-friendly times that make it easier than ever for fans of all ages to join us at the Brandt Centre and cheer on the Pats."

SEPTEMBER (1 game)

Friday, September 26 vs. Prince Albert

OCTOBER (6 games)

Wednesday, October 1 vs. Edmonton

Saturday, October 11 vs. Vancouver

Monday, October 13 vs. Kamloops (2pm)

Saturday, October 18 vs. Brandon

Wednesday, October 22 vs. Lethbridge

Wednesday, October 29 vs. Brandon

NOVEMBER (5 games)

Tuesday, November 4 vs. Calgary

Friday, November 7 vs. Red Deer

Sunday, November 9 vs. Swift Current

Friday, November 14 vs. Medicine Hat

Saturday, November 15 vs. Moose Jaw

DECEMBER (5 games)

Friday, December 5 vs. Brandon

Saturday, December 13 vs. Kelowna

Wednesday, December 17 vs. Prince Albert

Sunday, December 28 vs. Saskatoon

Wednesday, December 31 vs. Moose Jaw

JANUARY (5 games)

Saturday, January 3 vs. Prince Albert

Friday, January 9 vs. Red Deer

Wednesday, January 14 vs. Swift Current

Saturday, January 17 vs. Victoria

Saturday, January 31 vs. Moose Jaw

FEBRUARY (8 games)

Friday, February 6 vs. Saskatoon

Saturday, February 7 vs. Calgary

Friday, February 13 vs. Moose Jaw

Monday, February 16 vs. Swift Current (2pm)

Friday, February 20 vs. Edmonton

Saturday, February 21 vs. Penticton

Wednesday, February 25 vs. Prince George

Saturday, February 28 vs. Saskatoon

MARCH (4 games)

Tuesday, March 3 vs. Medicine Hat

Friday, March 6 vs. Lethbridge

Saturday, March 14 vs. Prince Albert

Friday, March 20 vs. Brandon

PATS HOME GAMES BY OPPONENT

Brandon Wheat Kings (4)

Moose Jaw Warriors (4)

Prince Albert Raiders (4)

Saskatoon Blades (3)

Swift Current Broncos (3)

Calgary Hitmen (2)

Medicine Hat Tigers (2)

Edmonton Oil Kings (2)

Lethbridge Hurricanes (2)

Red Deer Rebels (2)

Kamloops Blazers (1)

Kelowna Rockets (1)

Penticton Vees (1)

Prince George Cougars (1)

Vancouver Giants (1)

Victoria Royals (1)

PATS HOME GAMES BY DAY

Saturday (10)

Friday (10)

Wednesday (7)

Sunday (2)

Tuesday (2)

Monday (2)

All games, including dates and times, are subject to change.

The Pats will conclude their home schedule on Friday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m., against the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Pats final regular season game will be on Saturday, March 21 against the Brandon Wheat Kings at Westoba Place.

Ticket packages, including flex packs, will be available on July 2. Single-game tickets will go on sale on August 4.

Tickets will be available exclusively at reginapats.com or through the Pats Business office via phone 306-522-PATS (7287) or in person at 1463 Albert Street Monday to Friday, 8:30AM - 4:30PM.







