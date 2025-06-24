Pats Announce 2025-26 Schedule
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - Mark your calendars Pats fans, hockey season is right around the corner.
The Regina Pats Hockey Club is extremely excited to announce their 34-game home regular season schedule for the 2025-26 campaign.
As previously announced on June 4, the Pats regular season home opener is scheduled for Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m., inside the Brandt Centre versus the Prince Albert Raiders. The Pats will open the season on the road on Friday, September 19 in Swift Current against the Broncos. The Pats will then travel to Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers on Saturday, September 20.
All Saturday games will once again start at 6:00 p.m., while Sunday contests will begin at 2:00 p.m. The Pats will play 10 games on Saturday at the Brandt Centre, and two on Sunday.
"We're excited to unveil our home schedule and continue building an incredible game-day experience for our fans," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "With Saturday games starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday matchups at 2 p.m., we're creating family-friendly times that make it easier than ever for fans of all ages to join us at the Brandt Centre and cheer on the Pats."
SEPTEMBER (1 game)
Friday, September 26 vs. Prince Albert
OCTOBER (6 games)
Wednesday, October 1 vs. Edmonton
Saturday, October 11 vs. Vancouver
Monday, October 13 vs. Kamloops (2pm)
Saturday, October 18 vs. Brandon
Wednesday, October 22 vs. Lethbridge
Wednesday, October 29 vs. Brandon
NOVEMBER (5 games)
Tuesday, November 4 vs. Calgary
Friday, November 7 vs. Red Deer
Sunday, November 9 vs. Swift Current
Friday, November 14 vs. Medicine Hat
Saturday, November 15 vs. Moose Jaw
DECEMBER (5 games)
Friday, December 5 vs. Brandon
Saturday, December 13 vs. Kelowna
Wednesday, December 17 vs. Prince Albert
Sunday, December 28 vs. Saskatoon
Wednesday, December 31 vs. Moose Jaw
JANUARY (5 games)
Saturday, January 3 vs. Prince Albert
Friday, January 9 vs. Red Deer
Wednesday, January 14 vs. Swift Current
Saturday, January 17 vs. Victoria
Saturday, January 31 vs. Moose Jaw
FEBRUARY (8 games)
Friday, February 6 vs. Saskatoon
Saturday, February 7 vs. Calgary
Friday, February 13 vs. Moose Jaw
Monday, February 16 vs. Swift Current (2pm)
Friday, February 20 vs. Edmonton
Saturday, February 21 vs. Penticton
Wednesday, February 25 vs. Prince George
Saturday, February 28 vs. Saskatoon
MARCH (4 games)
Tuesday, March 3 vs. Medicine Hat
Friday, March 6 vs. Lethbridge
Saturday, March 14 vs. Prince Albert
Friday, March 20 vs. Brandon
PATS HOME GAMES BY OPPONENT
Brandon Wheat Kings (4)
Moose Jaw Warriors (4)
Prince Albert Raiders (4)
Saskatoon Blades (3)
Swift Current Broncos (3)
Calgary Hitmen (2)
Medicine Hat Tigers (2)
Edmonton Oil Kings (2)
Lethbridge Hurricanes (2)
Red Deer Rebels (2)
Kamloops Blazers (1)
Kelowna Rockets (1)
Penticton Vees (1)
Prince George Cougars (1)
Vancouver Giants (1)
Victoria Royals (1)
PATS HOME GAMES BY DAY
Saturday (10)
Friday (10)
Wednesday (7)
Sunday (2)
Tuesday (2)
Monday (2)
All games, including dates and times, are subject to change.
The Pats will conclude their home schedule on Friday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m., against the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Pats final regular season game will be on Saturday, March 21 against the Brandon Wheat Kings at Westoba Place.
Ticket packages, including flex packs, will be available on July 2. Single-game tickets will go on sale on August 4.
Tickets will be available exclusively at reginapats.com or through the Pats Business office via phone 306-522-PATS (7287) or in person at 1463 Albert Street Monday to Friday, 8:30AM - 4:30PM.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Tigers Sign Casey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Alumni Nielsen, Sasaki Help Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup - Vancouver Giants
- Dean DeSilva Departs Silvertips for Coaching Opportunity - Everett Silvertips
- 2025-2026 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- 2025 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Unveiled - Kamloops Blazers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Brayden Gregg to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Winterhawks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Set Full 2025-26 Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Giants Release Full 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Regular Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2025-26 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans announce full 2025-26 regular season schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Unveil Schedule for 2025-26 Regular Season - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Introduce "6 p.m. Saturdays" for 2025-26 Regular Season - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Unveil Full 68-Game Regular Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Rockets Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule as Memorial Cup Countdown Begins - Kelowna Rockets
- Pats Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Regina Pats
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Western Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Alan Millar Named General Manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence - Regina Pats
- Pats Announce Hockey Ops Changes: Derkatch Named 21st GM in Team History Following Millar's Departure - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Regina Pats Stories
- Pats Announce 2025-26 Schedule
- Alan Millar Named General Manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence
- Pats Announce Hockey Ops Changes: Derkatch Named 21st GM in Team History Following Millar's Departure
- Pats Announce 2025 Pre-Season Schedule
- Regina Red Sox Acquired by Queen City Sports & Entertainment