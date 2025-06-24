Tigers Sign Casey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2007- born goaltender Carter Casey (Grand Rapids, MN, USA) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Carter Casey signing his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

The 6'2 ¬Â³ goaltender split last season between Grand Rapids High in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and the Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He posted a 10-9-1 record with a 2.72 GAA and .912 Save % in 20 games in the MSHSL. He later joined the Black Hawks of the USHL for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. He posted a 3-0-0 record in the regular season with a 2.08 GAA and .920 Save % and helped lead them to the Championship series after posting a 10-3-2 record with a 2.53 GAA and .918 Save % in the postseason.

Regular Season & Postseason Stats

He also played in a number of tournaments including representing Minnesota in the 2024 USA Hockey Boys 17 National Festival and the USA in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Tournament Stats

"Carter is a highly athletic and quick goalie. He shows excellent puck tracking and rebound control. His competitive drive shone through after being called up from high school, where he took over the crease and led his previous Junior team to the Championship series." commented Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Carter to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







