Blades Unveil Schedule for 2025-26 Regular Season

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the highly-awaited schedule for the 2025-26 Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season.

Fans will get their fix of the best rivalry in the WHL sooner this time as the Blades' season kicks off with a home-and-home weekend series against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Blades visit their Highway 11 rival to begin their season on Friday, Sept. 19th. Tensions will boil over after the two square-off four times in the 2025 preseason. Unlike last season when their first regular meeting came after the Christmas break, there's no waiting for these two East Division heavyweights to start exchanging blows.

After qualifying for the 2025 WHL Playoffs with the fourth-youngest roster in the league, Saskatoon's hungry to build off a successful 2024-25 campaign. 2008-born centre Cooper Williams was named a finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year after 58 points (21G, 37A) in 68 games as a 16-year-old. It was the third-most points by a Blades rookie in the last 25 seasons and led all 2008-born WHL players. Back-to-back WHL Humanitarian of the Year finalist Evan Gardner signed his entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in March after an impressive sophomore campaign. The Fort St. John, BC native was named the team's MVP after going 23-13-4-1 with a .911 save percentage (SV%), 2.82 goals against average (GAA), and three shutouts. Calgary Flames draft pick Hunter Laing, forwards Hayden Harsanyi and Kazden Mathies, and defenceman Jack Kachkowski have a chance for a full season with the Blue and Gold after being acquired near last season's trade deadline. Players such as forwards Zach Olsen and David Lewandowski, along with defencemen Brayden Klimpke, Jordan Martin, and Isaac Poll, have the opportunity to build off impressive rookie seasons. The three 20-year-old forwards in alternate captains Rowan Calvert and Tyler Parr, along with recently acquired winger Dominik Petr, bring skill and leadership to a young and promising season in Saskatoon.

The day-by-day breakdown for matchups is as follows: Monday (1), Tuesday (6), Wednesday (10), Thursday (1), Friday (22), Saturday (20), Sunday (8). The Blades have two three games in three nights scenarios, both in the first half of the season.

The day-by-day breakdown for home games at SaskTel Centre is as follows: Tuesday (2), Wednesday (7), Friday (13), Saturday (8), Sunday (4). Saskatoon's longest home stretch of the season is four games between Saturday, Jan. 3 - Friday, Jan. 16.

Home games Tuesday - Saturday begin at 7:00pm, with doors to SaskTel Centre opening one hour prior to puck drop. Sunday home games start at 4:00pm.

The Blades play the East Division's Raiders, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Swift Current Broncos eight times and face the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors six times. Mark Friday, Dec. 27 on your calendar because the Blades host the Pats for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game in their first taste of action after the Christmas Break!

'Toon Town's first game against the 2025 WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers is on the road Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:00pm. Fans can witness the defending champions in Saskatoon on Friday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:00pm. The Blades face each Central Division club (Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Tigers, Red Deer Rebels) four times.

It's the B.C. Division's turn to visit the prairies, each club (Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Penticton Vees, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants, Victoria Royals) rolling through once during the regular season. The Blades welcome the league's newest expansion franchise, the Penticton Vees, to SaskTel Centre for their first meeting in history on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:00pm.

The Blue and Gold make their trek south of the border at the end of October, playing each U.S. Division squad (Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, Wenatchee Wild) once this season.







