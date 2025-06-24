Americans announce full 2025-26 regular season schedule

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their full 68-game schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. The upcoming season will be the 38th in franchise history.

The regular season spans 183 days and begins Saturday, September 20 on the road against the Seattle Thunderbirds. It concludes Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Spokane against the Chiefs.

Home Opener

As previously announced, Tri-City will play their first home game at the Toyota Center on Saturday, October 4 against the Wenatchee Wild. That game, along with all Saturday home games, has a 6:05 puck drop. Unless otherwise noted, all mid-week and Friday home games are scheduled for 7:05 while Sunday games are 4:05 puck drops.

Splits

Of their 34 home games, 24 of them take place on either Friday (11) or Saturday (13). The remaining 10 are scheduled on Tuesdays (4), Sundays (4) and Wednesdays (2).

Saturdays are the busiest day of the season for the Americans as they have 26 games scheduled for Saturday nights. Fridays are second with 18. Rounding out the schedule is Sundays (11), Tuesdays and Wednesdays (six each) along with one Monday game.

Tri-City will play 32 games against U.S. Division opponents, with eight games against their long-standing rival Spokane Chiefs. The Americans will host Spokane December 31, February 21 and 27 and March 14. They will play all other U.S. Division opponents six times each.

The full schedule can be found on the Americans website, under the schedule tab on the top menu.

Below are some notable dates on the 2025-26 schedule.

Saturday, September 20 - Season opener on the road against Seattle Thunderbirds.

Saturday, October 4 - Home Opener vs Wenatchee Wild.

Friday, October 24 - Hosting 2025 playoff opponent Victoria Royals.

Sunday, November 2 - Visiting the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers.

Saturday, November 15 - Hosting expansion team Penticton Vees for the first time.

Wednesday, December 31 - Annual New Year's Eve game against Spokane Chiefs (6:05 puck drop).

Friday, January 30 - Long-time Tri-City Americans players Jordan Gavin and Merrek Arpin return to the Toyota Center with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Below are some notable numbers from the Americans 2025-26 schedule.

2 - The number of trips Tri-City will make to the Central Division. Rather than one five-game trip, the Americans have broken their Central Division swing up into two trips. First, they will travel to Lethbridge and Medicine Hat November 1 and 2, before making their way to Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton January 14, 16 and 17.

5 - The number of times the Americans will play the newest WHL franchise, the Penticton Vees. After hosting Penticton on November 15, the Americans visit the Vees Tuesday, December 9 before a home-and-home set February 6 and 7, beginning in Penticton. The season series wraps up Tuesday, March 17 in Penticton.

13 - The busiest month on the schedule for Tri-City is January with 13 games scheduled. That includes a double header in Victoria to start the New Year and their three-game Central Division trip two weeks later.

16,204 - A rough estimate on the number of miles the Americans will travel by bus in 2025-26. This is a 12 per cent increase from 2024-25, largely due to three visits to Penticton and breaking the Central Division swing into two smaller trips.







