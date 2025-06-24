Western Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 782-game schedule for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

All 23 WHL Clubs will compete in a 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 19, 2025, and concluding Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The opening night of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season will feature eight games, including the WHL debut for the expansion Penticton Vees as they visit the defending B.C. Division champion Victoria Royals at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets will open the season at home, hosting the defending Western Conference champion Spokane Chiefs on Friday, September 19, at Prospera Place.

The defending Ed Chynoweth Cup champion Medicine Hat Tigers begin their title defense Saturday, September 20, when the Regina Pats visit Co-op Place.

A total of 617 of the 782 games on the WHL Regular Season schedule - nearly 80 per cent - will be played on weekends or holidays. By focusing the schedule on weekends and holidays, WHL Clubs can further enhance the WHL player experience by allowing additional time for training and skill development, as well as academic enrichment.

The 782-game WHL Regular Season schedule concludes Sunday, March 22, with two games.

Tuesday, March 24, represents WHL Tiebreaker Day, should a tiebreaker game(s) be required to settle the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season standings.

The 2026 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin Friday, March 27, 2026, culminating with the 2026 WHL Championship Series from Friday, May 8, through Monday, May 18.

The 2026 Memorial Cup will be hosted in Kelowna, B.C., by the WHL's Kelowna Rockets from Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Games, dates, locations, and times are all subject to change.

Day - No. of Games (Percentage)

Monday: 19 (2.4%)

Tuesday: 69 (8.8%)

Wednesday: 100 (12.8%)

Thursday: 8 (1.0%)

Friday: 240 (30.7%)

Saturday: 263 (33.6%)

Sunday: 83 (10.6%)

Notes:

Monday games - 16/19 are scheduled on Thanksgiving Monday, during Christmas break, or on Family Day.

Halloween (Friday, October 31) features four (4) games - Regina at Moose Jaw, Prince George at Portland, Calgary at Prince Albert, Saskatoon at Seattle.

Remembrance Day (Tuesday, November 11) features six (6) games, including four (4) afternoon contests - Red Deer at Brandon, Edmonton at Kamloops, Victoria at Prince George, Saskatoon at Swift Current.

WHL Christmas Break - Saturday, December 20, through Friday, December 26, with 11 games on the schedule on Saturday, December 27.

New Year's Eve (Wednesday, December 31) features four (4) games - Everett at Portland, Moose Jaw at Regina, Spokane at Tri-City, Seattle at Wenatchee.

New Year's Day (Thursday, January 1) features four (4) game - Saskatoon at Brandon, Red Deer at Edmonton, Prince George at Penticton, Calgary at Victoria.

WHL Trade Deadline - Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 6 p.m. MT

Family Day (Monday, February 16) features 10 games - Saskatoon at Brandon, Everett at Calgary, Lethbridge at Edmonton, Victoria at Kamloops, Tri-City at Kelowna, Red Deer at Medicine Hat, Prince George at Penticton, Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, Swift Current at Regina, Seattle at Vancouver.







