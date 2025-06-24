Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Brayden Gregg to Scholarship & Development Agreement
June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2010-born defenseman Brayden Gregg has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Gregg spent the 2024-25 season in the Winnipeg AAA Hockey League with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Black team. He earned Wenatchee's fourth selection in the recent WHL Prospects Draft, going to the Wild in the third round at 61 st overall.
The second-year Winnipeg AAA blueliner brings some scoring punch to the Wild, picking up 37 points in 32 games for the Bruins this past year on the Manitoba capital's U15 AAA circuit. His group won 25 of its 32 games during the regular season, before taking a runner-up finish in the league's A Side playoffs, with Gregg putting up six points in 11 postseason games.
"Brayden was one of the more complete defensemen our scouting staff evaluated last season, possessing the ability to make an impact both offensively and defensively," said Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He is a highly confident, competitive, mobile defenseman who sees the game well, and makes sound decisions. Brayden projects as a player who can log big minutes in the WHL, and we are excited to have him in the organization and look forward to watching his development under our coaching staff."
The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Brayden Gregg on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.
