Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Penticton Vees

June 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Forward Aiden Grossklaus with the Des Moines Buccaneers

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Justin Scavo/Dynamic Motion LLC) Forward Aiden Grossklaus with the Des Moines Buccaneers(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Justin Scavo/Dynamic Motion LLC)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2007-born forward Aiden Grossklaus from the Vees along with the 10 th overall pick in next month's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft and a second-round selection in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft, in exchange for 2007-born forward Jacob Kvasnicka and Wenatchee's third-round selection in next month's Import Draft.

Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, Grossklaus has a full season of junior experience under his belt, playing 59 games this past season for the United States Hockey League's Des Moines Buccaneers and posting 19 points. The future Minnesota State Maverick also played two years of varsity hockey at Woodbury High School, notching 81 points over 53 appearances for the Royals. His 45 points in 2023-24 led the Royals' roster, and his 36 points the previous year ranked second on the team.

Kvasnicka played 46 USHL games over the past two years for the United States National Team Development Program, and posted 56 points in 96 overall appearances for the USNTDP's Under-17 and Under-18 teams. A University of Minnesota commit, the Burnsville, Minnesota native attended Wayzata High School and represented the U.S. this past year at the U18 world championships and the inaugural CHL/USA Prospects Challenge.

Next month's draft will mark the first time that CHL teams will be able to select a third import player for their rosters, and teams are now able to trade picks in the draft. This year's CHL Import Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, with Wenatchee now holding the 10 th and 16 th overall selections, along with a second-round selection at 77 th overall.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely welcome Aiden Grossklaus to the Wild family.

Images from this story



Forward Aiden Grossklaus with the Des Moines Buccaneers

(Justin Scavo/Dynamic Motion LLC)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.