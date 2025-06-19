T-Birds Sign Dylan Sherban

June 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of their third-round selection Dylan Sherban to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Haile was drafted by the T-Birds with the 48th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Another player who we watched closely all year, he consistently improved all year and plays a real Thunderbird style of game, we were excited that he was available", Said Thunderbirds Director of Player Personnel Craig Goebel. "We would like to welcome to Dylan and his family to the Thunderbirds."

Sherban spent the 2024-25 regular season with the Edge U15 Prep. In 29 games, Sherban tallied 12 goals and 18 assists, totaling 30 points. Dylan also spent 7 games with Edge U17 Prep, where he recorded 3 goals and 2 assists for 5 points.







