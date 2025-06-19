Tigers Sign Davidson and Heger to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreements

June 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of forward Noah Davidson (Irvine, CA, USA) and defenceman Kyle Heger (Eager, MN, USA) to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreements.

Davidson and Heger were teammates last season with the Shattuck St. Mary's U18 Prep team. They played major roles as the program claimed the USA Hockey Boys High School National Championship for the fourth consecutive season.

Noah Davidson signing his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Davidson ('08) was originally drafted 31st overall by the Tigers in the 2023 WHL US Prospect Draft after putting up an impressive 107 points (60 G, 47 A) in 51 games with the U14 AAA Los Angeles Jr. Kings. The 6'2 ¬Â³ forward spent the past two seasons with Shattuck St. Mary's U16 and U18 teams. Last season, he scored 40 goals and added 32 assists for 72 points in 58 games.

"Noah is an offensive forward with impressive physical tools combining strength and agility. He has great hands, a heavy shot, and has a knack for finding space for high grade scoring chances." commented Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox.

Kyle Heger signing his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Heger ('07) was selected by the Tigers with the 135th selection in the 2022 WHL Prospect Draft after a standout season with Shattuck St. Mary's U14 AAA team (51 GP, 7 G, 29 A). The 6'0 ¬Â³ defenceman spent the last three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary's playing with the U15 AAA, U16 AAA and U18 Prep squads. Last season, he scored at over a point a game pace from the blueline with 59 points (8 G, 51 A) in 58 games.

"Kyle is a standout defenseman with exceptional vision and puck moving ability. He possesses a heavy shot with a quick release that can beat goalies cleanly or create second opportunities."

The Tigers are excited to welcome Noah and Kyle to the organization and look forward to their continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







