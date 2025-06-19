T-Birds Sign Kane Nicholas

June 19, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the signing of Kane Nicholas to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Nicholas was drafted by the T-Birds in the second round, 45th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Kane was a player who we watched closely all year, his hockey sense and skill we think will translate very well at our level and the potential to be a top 6 forward," said Thunderbirds Director of Player Personnel Craig Goebel. "We'd like to welcome Kane and his family to the organization."

Nicholas appeared in 35 games for the Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep team, notching 21 goals and 41 assists for 62 total points. Kane also tallied 3 assists in 3 games in the post season for BWC.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.