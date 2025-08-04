Thunderbirds Announce Promotion Schedule for 25/26 Season
August 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce this year's promotional schedule!
The dates for the 2025-26 Season promotions are as follows:
September:
9/20 vs TC - Magnet Schedule giveaway courtesy of Beacon Plumbing
October:
10/3 vs KAM - Jr. Thunderbirds night
10/18 vs WEN - Celebrate Girls Hockey Night & Fred Meyer Food Drive
10/31 vs SAS - Tickets as low as $10.31! A Scary Great Deal!
November:
11/1 vs PG - Church Night*
11/8 vs VAN - Union Night*
11/11 vs WEN - Military Night, 2-For-Tuesday
11/14 vs PA - Fred Meyer Turkey Shoot & PTA Fundraiser*
11/22 vs REG - Fred Meyer Teddy Bear Toss
11/26 vs SC - Season Ticket Holder Introduce a Friend Night
December:
12/5 vs KEL - Support Hockey Night & Les Schwab Toy Drive
12/7 vs SPO - Support a Sport Night & Les Schwab Toy Drive
12/12 vs PEN - Pub Night presented by Dave and Busters
12/16 vs WEN - 2-For-Tuesday
12/19 vs KAM - Home for the Holidays- WSU Night (with qualifying ticket offer, more information coming soon) & Fred Meyer Ham Shoot
January:
1/17 vs POR - Doxon Toyota Hockey Fest
1/23 vs KEL - Aloha Shirt Night (With qualifying ticket offer, more info coming soon), FFA & Boy Scout night
1/27 vs BDN - 2-For-Tuesday
February:
2/1 vs PEN - Kids Day, Girl Scout Night & Fred Meyer Food Drive
2/6 vs POR - PTA Fundraiser* & Pub Night Presented by Dave and Busters
2/13 vs TC - Healthcare* and Single Mingle.
2/20 vs POR - Girls Night Out
2/28 vs EVT - South Sound Police and Fire Charity Cup
March:
3/7 vs TC - Union Night*
3/10 vs VIC - 2-For-Tuesday
3/14 vs POR - Pride Night
3/15 vs VAN - Support the Arts Fundraiser*
3/20 vs SPO - Pub Night presented by Dave and Busters & post-game Team Awards * Dates and opponents are subject to change*
Season Tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season!
