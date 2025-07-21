T-Birds Name Brett Cameron as Assistant Coach

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the hiring of Brett Cameron as Assistant Coach. Cameron will be joining Head Coach Matt O'Dette, Assistant Coach Carter Cochrane, and Assistant Coach Taylor Makin for the 2025-26 season.

"We are very excited to add Brett and his family to the Thunderbirds team", said General Manager Bil La Forge "We followed Brett closely for the last couple of years and were anxious to have him as part of our staff once his playing career concluded. We feel that as a recently retired player he will relate well with the players we are developing. In his role he will work closely with our Director of Player Development, Steven Goertzen, as well as the rest of our staff."

"I'm honored and excited to join the Seattle Thunderbirds as an assistant coach". Said Cameron. "This is a first-class organization with a strong tradition of success, and I'm looking forward to working with an elite staff and a talented group of players."

Cameron spent the previous year in Germany playing for the Hannover Scorpions. Before that he spent 4 seasons in the DEL. The Edmonton native also spent 4 years in the AJHL, mostly with the Spruce Grove Saints. During his 148-game stint he recorded 56 goals and 83 assists for 139 points.







