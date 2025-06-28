Three T-Birds Selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

June 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - With the conclusion of the 2025 NHL Draft this afternoon, 2005 Born defensemen Ashton Cumby heard his name called at the NHL Draft today.

Cumby, in his second season for the Thunderbirds, was selected in the 6th round, 162nd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Cumby's selection marks the third player from the T-Birds drafted this year.

Thus far, Cumby has suited up for 102 games for the Thunderbirds since his acquisition near the 2024 trade deadline. In his time in Seattle Cumby has recorded 13 points, (2 goals, 10 assists).

Also hearing their named was Radim Mrkta, and Captain Braeden Cootes, being selected 9th overall, and 15th overall respectively.

On behalf of the Seattle Thunderbirds Organization, we would like to congratulate all our drafted players on their achievements.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds Extras

If you purchase your 2025-26 Flex Package before August 1st, you will receive early access to all of our home games before they are on sale to the public.

Visit tickets.seattlethunderbirds.com for more information.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.