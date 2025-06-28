Giants Forward Schmidt Selected by Dallas Stars in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

June 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Los Angeles, CA - The Vancouver Giants are incredibly proud to announce that 18-year-old forward Cameron Schmidt (Prince George, B.C.) has been selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft (94th overall).

During the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season, Schmidt scored 40 goals and added 38 assists for 78 points in 61 games. He and Everett's Carter Bear - who is one year older - were the only first-year draft-eligible players from the WHL to score 40-plus goals this season.

Schmidt's 78 points ranked first on the Giants, making him the first under-18 player since 2012-13 to lead Vancouver in scoring. He also led the Giants in playoff scoring with nine points in five games (4G-5A).

"The Vancouver Giants organization would like to congratulate Cameron and his family on his selection by Dallas in the NHL Draft today," Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo said. "Cameron is one of the most electrifying players we have ever had and we're thrilled to see him achieve this goal. At the same time, we're excited to continue fostering his development moving forward."

Schmidt was originally selected by the Giants with the 7th overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 5-foot-8 winger is one of just three players in franchise history to reach the 40-goal milestone in his 17-year-old season, joining Evander Kane and Brendan Gallagher.

Internationally, Schmidt won his third gold medal with Team Canada last month at the IIHF U-18 World Championship. Schmidt also won gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer and at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge in November of 2023.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft continues today from Los Angeles. You can follow along here. WHAT THE SCOUTS SAY: "This could be gold for the Dallas Stars. He's undersized, but he's uber-skilled. Plays with Canada on the national teams. Scored 40 goals. I call him more of a power play specialist slash play-driver...he's got top-6 NHL forward upside. Cole Caufield like if he hits." - Jason Bukala (live on Sportsnet broadcast)

"Schmidt might be small at 5-foot-8, but he makes up for it in pure skill. He started the season as one of the league's most productive forwards. His numbers started to quiet down as the season wore on, but he still showed his incredible puck skills and play reads every single night. Schmidt is a pure offensive forward with great speed and likes being in front of the net." - Steven Ellis (Flo Hockey Rankings)

"Capable of firing in between two strides off the rush, picking the corners of the net from low angles, catching and releasing passes, and adjusting his footwork instantly for one-timers, Schmidt can beat goalies several ways. Precise and deceptive, he also finds pockets of space to set up his shot at a high rate. With more ice time and shot volume, he may have ended up with the top goal-scoring mark in the WHL. And we anticipate that he will win that crown over the next couple of years as he refines his scoring game...While Schmidt is primarily a scorer, it doesn't mean that he can't create plays for others. In many games this season, he transformed himself into a pure playmaker, using his top-end speed to break through the defensive line, get the puck in the offensive zone, and relay deceptive passes to teammates across the ice." - Elite Prospects Draft Guide NOTES:

Schmidt is the 39th Giants player in their 24-year history to be drafted to the NHL.

Schmidt becomes just the second Vancouver Giant ever to be selected by the Dallas Stars, after Mark Fistric was taken in the first round (28th overall) in 20024.

The Vancouver Giants have had at least one player selected in the NHL Draft in 20 of the past 24 years.

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.