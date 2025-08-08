Giants to Play Preseason Game in Port Coquitlam on September 10

Port Coquitlam, B.C. - The City of Port Coquitlam is once again hosting Western Hockey League (WHL) preseason action this September, with the Vancouver Giants taking on the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, September 10.

The tune-up contest will take place at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre (PCCC) inside Jon Baillie Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. The Giants have played at least one game in Port Coquitlam every preseason since 2022-23.

"We're grateful to the City of Port Coquitlam for welcoming the Vancouver Giants back for a fourth straight year," Giants Vice President, Operations and Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo said.

"Hosting us for a preseason tilt is a tremendous show of community support. We look forward to seeing local fans fill the stands and bring their energy for a great night of WHL hockey." Tickets are now on sale online for $16 each, including tax. They can be purchased. Approximately 750 tickets will be available and all seating will be general admission (first come, first serve). Please note, because sales are online, there will not be any tickets available at the door.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on September 10.

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six, 12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.







