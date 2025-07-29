Giants Hire Paul Ng as New Equipment Manager

July 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that Paul Ng will serve as the team's new Equipment Manager starting in the 2025-26 WHL season.

Ng, originally from Saskatoon, has worked for multiple Junior A and U-18 clubs over the years, including the Humboldt Broncos (SJHL), Merritt Centennials (BCHL), Burnaby Express (BCHL) and Vancouver North West Giants (BCEHL). He was part of the RBC Cup Champion Express in 2006 and won four provincial championships with the North West Giants between 2006-10.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to the organization - his wealth of experience will be a huge asset to our team," said Giants Assistant General Manager Pete Toigo. "His passion for the game and eagerness to return to junior hockey made him a great fit for the Giants."

The entire Vancouver Giants organization welcomes Paul to the team.

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.