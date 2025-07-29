Chiefs Sign 2025 CHL Import Draft Picks Vieillard, Pul

July 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that goaltender Linus Vieillard and forward Elias Pul have signed WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with the team. Vieillard and Pul, both from Germany, were selected in this year's CHL Import Draft in July.

"We are excited to welcome Linus and Elias, along with their families, to the Spokane Chiefs organization," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said.

Vieillard, a 6-foot-1 goaltender, spent the 2024-25 season with Eisbären Juniors Berlin U20 where he posted a 2.16 GAA over 23 games, including five shutouts. Vieillard also represented his country in net at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he logged a 2.66 GAA and a .915 SV% in three games. Viellard was selected 57th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

"Linus had a strong season, including the World Junior Championship where he started for Team Germany as an underager," Spokane Chiefs European Scout Janik Beichler said. "He is a technically sound goaltender and a very calm presence in net, which should allow him to make an immediate impact."

Vieillard will join 2008-born goaltender Carter Esler to round out Spokane's netminders for the upcoming season. Goaltender Dawson Cowan has committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha for the 2025-26 season.

Pul, a 5-foot-11 winger, spent the 2024-25 season with Blue Devils Weiden of DEL2 and logged 16 points on nine goals and seven assists in 42 games. He added another pair of assists in nine playoff games. Pul played alongside Vieillard for Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Pul was selected 118th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

"Elias is an exciting player who can play all three forward positions and will bring a lot of speed, energy and skill to the lineup," Beichler said. "He has a full pro season in the DEL2 under his belt and was named the league's best young player of the season."

Both Vieillard and Pul are 2006-born players and will be entering their 19-year-old seasons in 2025-26. They will be the first Germans to join the Chiefs since forward Yannick Proske in 2021-22.

Last year's import players were 2004-born Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström and 2006-born Kazakh forward Assanali Sarkenov. Sarkenov is expected to return to Spokane for the 2025-26 season, but Ekström has aged out of the WHL and will not return.

As part of a new policy adopted for the 2025-26 season, CHL clubs will now be permitted to carry up to three import players on their rosters.







