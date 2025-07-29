Rhett Stoesser Clears WHL Waivers

July 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced that 20-year-old goaltender Rhett Stoesser has cleared WHL waivers and will not return to the team for the 2025-26 season.

Stoesser, a native of Cremona, Alberta, was acquired from the Red Deer Rebels in November of 2024 in exchange for a pair of WHL Prospects Draft selections. The 6-foot-2 netminder appeared in 26 games for the Rockets last season, posting a 5-19-0 record along with a 4.72 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage.

Across his WHL career, Stoesser suited up for 91 regular season games between Red Deer and Kelowna, compiling a 38-40-3 record.

The Kelowna Rockets thank Rhett for his efforts during his time with the organization and wish him the best in his future pursuits.







