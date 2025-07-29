The 4 Nations Cup Is Coming to Our Annual Locker Room Sale
July 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The annual Locker Room Sale is back at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on Tuesday, July 29th from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Whether you're a player, fan, or collector, score major deals on gear, jerseys, and collectables, including 25% off everything at the team store.
Featured at the Royals Locker Room Sale:
Game-worn authentic jerseys for just $99.
Used player equipment starting at $50, sticks, helmets & more.
Bargain bins loaded with $2, $5, and $10 steals.
Exclusive team-signed memorabilia.
18% off Cole Reschny items, celebrating his 18th overall NHL Draft selection.
Phillips bar will be open with $5-dollar draft beer.
Plus, get an up-close look at the 4 Nations Cup, which will be on display during the event.
Find us outside of Gate 1. First come, first serve, quantities are limited.
Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2025
- The 4 Nations Cup Is Coming to Our Annual Locker Room Sale - Victoria Royals
- Giants Hire Paul Ng as New Equipment Manager - Vancouver Giants
- Wenatchee Wild Waive Gee, McMillan as Team Reaches 20-Year-Old Player Allotment - Wenatchee Wild
- Rhett Stoesser Clears WHL Waivers - Kelowna Rockets
- Royals Acquire Ethan Eskit and a Draft Pick from Brandon Wheat Kings in Exchange for Jayden Kraus - Victoria Royals
- Chiefs Sign 2025 CHL Import Draft Picks Vieillard, Pul - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- The 4 Nations Cup Is Coming to Our Annual Locker Room Sale
- Royals Acquire Ethan Eskit and a Draft Pick from Brandon Wheat Kings in Exchange for Jayden Kraus
- Royals Acquire Roan Woodward from Edmonton Oil Kings
- Royals Sign Odin Vauhkonen to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Royals Select Three Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft