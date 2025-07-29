Royals Acquire Ethan Eskit and a Draft Pick from Brandon Wheat Kings in Exchange for Jayden Kraus

July 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2006-born goaltender Ethan Eskit and a seventh-round pick in the 2029 draft from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for Jayden Kraus.

Eskit, who hails from Calgary, Alberta, has appeared in 50 games for the Wheat Kings over the course of past two seasons, where he had a 3.18 goals against average, a 0.890 save percentage, and 21-17-2-3 record over that time. During the 2024-25 season, Eskit finished eighth in the WHL among goaltenders with a 2.85 goals against average and 0.906 save percentage.

"Ethan is a guy we've had our eye on for a while and feel he has the potential to be a top goalie in the league this season" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He is an athletic goalie with great compete and work ethic. We welcome him and his family to Victoria".

Kraus, who has appeared in 72 games for the Royals over the past two seasons, has a 3.21 goals against average and 0.894 save percentage in that time, with a record of 33-21-4-6. During the 2024-25 season, Kraus finished ninth in the WHL among goaltenders with a 2.86 goals against average and 0.908 save percentage.

"We thank Jayden for his contributions to our team and community. We wish him well" said Heisinger.

Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.