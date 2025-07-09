Royals Acquire Roan Woodward from Edmonton Oil Kings

July 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have acquired 2005-born forward Roan Woodward from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2026 and a fourth-round selection in 2027.

Woodward, a product of Nipawin, S.K., is joining the Royals for his fifth season in the Western Hockey League. Initially drafted in the fourth round, 87th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by the Everett Silvertips, Woodward has played in 240 WHL games and accrued 114 points (45 goals, 69 assists) in that time. Last season, Woodward put up 22 goals and 31 assists for a career-high 53-point year in 68 games.

"Roan is a skilled forward that we feel will be an impactful player on our team" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We would like to welcome Roan and his family to Victoria".

Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6506







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.