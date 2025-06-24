Royals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

June 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their 2025-26 regular-season schedule.

The Royals start the 68-game season at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, September 19th, against the expansion Penticton Vees.

The Royals' first away game is against the Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre in the first game of a home-and-home series on September 26th before heading home for the 27th.

Victoria ends the regular season with back-to-back games at home against the Prince George Cougars on March 20th and 21st.

The WHL's Central Division - consisting of the Medicine Hat Tigers (Oct. 18), Edmonton Oil Kings (Nov. 14), Lethbridge Hurricanes (Nov. 18), Calgary Hitmen (Jan. 1), and Red Deer Rebels (Jan. 31) will make the trip to the Island this season, whereas the Royals will travel across the plains to the Eastern Division to take on the Brandon Wheat Kings (Jan. 16), Regina Pats (Jan. 17), Prince Albert Raiders (Jan. 20), Saskatoon Blades (Jan. 21), Moose Jaw Warriors (Jan. 23), and Swift Current Broncos (Jan. 24).

Season Memberships, Half Seasons and Group Experiences are on sale now!

Single game tickets for all Royals regular-season games at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre will be released on August 5th, 2025!

Key home matchups:

Historic First Home Opener vs. Penticton Vees (September 19)

Battle of Exceptional Status Players: Eli McKamey of the Royals vs. Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips (October 10/11)

Gavin McKenna and the WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers visit the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (October 18)

Military Appreciation Night vs. Memorial Cup Hosts Kelowna Rockets (November 7)

Round 2 Playoff Rematch vs. the Spokane Chiefs (January 9/10)

Teddy Bear Toss Night vs. Vancouver Giants (December 12)

Pink in the Rink Night vs. Portland Winterhawks (February 28)

Fun facts, including home and away schedule:

First Game: Victoria's Home Opener will mark the first regular season game in the Western Hockey League for the Penticton Vees.

Longest Homestand: Victoria's longest homestands will consist of five games at the SOFMC between November 28-December 12 and January 1-10.

Longest Road Trip: The Royals longest road trip will take place during their Eastern Division road-trip between January 16-24, playing six straight games on the road.

Rivalry Month: Every game the Royals play in December will be against a BC Division opponent; Prince George (4), Vancouver (4), and Penticton (1).

Holiday Break: The Royals' final game prior to their holiday break on Friday, December 19th will be away against the Vancouver Giants. After the break, the team will then head back on the road to take on the Prince George Cougars and Penticton Vees before coming back home to play against the Calgary Hitmen on New Year's Day.

Home schedule breakdown:

Monday: 0

Tuesday: 3

Wednesday: 2

Thursday: 2

Friday: 12

Saturday: 11

Sunday: 4

Home Opener Tickets On Sale Now

The Royals will take on the Penticton Vees in their 2025-26 regular-season Home Opener on Friday, September 19th at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. A limited number of tickets are available - get yours now at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.

Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.