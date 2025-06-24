Rockets Alumnus Duncan Keith Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to congratulate alumnus Duncan Keith on his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Class of 2025. Keith is one of the most decorated defensemen of his generation. His induction honours an extraordinary career built on excellence, consistency, and a championship pedigree.

Keith, a product of Penticton, BC, joined the Rockets midway through the 2002-03 season. In just 37 regular season games with Kelowna, he posted 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 points, helping anchor a dominant blue line that led the Rockets to the 2003 WHL Championship. He added 14 points in 19 playoff games during that title run.

After Kelowna, Keith launched a professional career that spanned over 1,250 NHL games, nearly all with the Chicago Blackhawks, before finishing his career with the Edmonton Oilers. Over the course of his 17 NHL seasons, Keith collected:

3 Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015)

2 Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014)

2 Norris Trophies (2010, 2014)

1 Conn Smythe Trophy (2015)

Keith is the all-time leader among Blackhawks defensemen in games played (1,192). He also ranks second in assists (520) and points (625), as well as third in goals (105). Keith leads all Blackhawks defensemen in career postseason games played (135), assists (68), and points (86), and ranks fourth with 18 playoff goals.

Keith becomes the second Kelowna Rockets alumnus to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, following Shea Weber's induction last year (2024), marking another major milestone for both the player and the organization.

The Rockets would like to congratulate Duncan Keith and his family on this well-deserved honour.







