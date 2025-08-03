Varga and Poletin Named to National Teams for the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are pleased to announce that forward Kalder Varga and goaltender Frantisek Poletin have been named to their respective national teams for the upcoming 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, taking place August 11-16 in Brno, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia.

Varga will represent the United States, while Poletin has been selected to compete for Czechia. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is one of the most prestigious under-18 international tournaments in the world, providing a showcase for many of the top NHL Draft-eligible players.

Kalder Varga - Team USA

Born in Geneva, Illinois, 17-year-old Kalder Varga is set to enter his second season with the Kelowna Rockets after a strong rookie campaign in the WHL. During the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot forward recorded 24 points (10G, 14A) in 58 games, while also representing USA Hockey at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Varga earned his place on the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team following the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp in Plymouth, Michigan.

Frantisek Poletin - Team Czechia

Frantisek Poletin, selected by the Rockets in the third round (132nd overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, will represent Czechia in his home country at the tournament. The 6-foot-2 goaltender from Praha is widely regarded as one of the top Czech-born netminders in his age group and has consistently competed at the international level.

Poletin will continue his development in Europe for the 2025-26 season and is expected to remain a key prospect in the Rockets' system moving forward.

The Kelowna Rockets organization congratulates both Varga and Poletin on their selection and wishes them the best of luck as they represent their countries on the international stage.

Team USA and Team Czechia will face off against each other during a pre-tournament match Saturday, August 9th, in Brno, Czechia.







