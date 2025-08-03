Chiefs' Forward Gillespie, Prospect Penner Named to USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Chiefs' forward Brody Gillespie and defenseman prospect Zaide Penner were named to USA Hockey's 23-player roster for the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team that will compete at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia, from August 11-16.

The team, which includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders, was selected following the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Team USA's Hlinka Gretzky Cup games will be televised live on NHL Network. The U.S. opens play in the tournament against Slovakia, Monday, August 11, at 1 p.m. ET.

The team features 11 players that won the 2024 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament in Piešťany, Slovakia, as members of the 2024 U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team.

Players from 14 states are represented on the roster, including Illinois (3), Minnesota (3), California (2), Florida (2), Michigan (2), New Jersey (2), Wisconsin (2), Connecticut (1), New York (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Pennsylvania (1), Utah (1) and Washington (1).

The U.S. will compete in Group B against Germany, Sweden and Slovakia and will play its preliminary round games at Pavol Demitra Ice Stadium in Trenčín, Slovakia. Group A consists of Czechia, Canada, Finland and Switzerland, playing its preliminary round in Brno, Czechia, at Winning Group Arena ... Team USA has finished in the top three of the Hlinka tournament 14 times since the tournament began in 1991. The U.S. won the tournament in 2003, has finished second on nine occasions (1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2013, 2016) and third four times (1991, 1995, 2014, 2023).







