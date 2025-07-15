Rockets Captain Max Graham Signs First Pro Contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that captain Max Graham has signed his first professional contract, agreeing to a two-year deal with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Originally selected in the 5th round, 139th overall, by the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Draft, Graham's NHL rights were traded to Pittsburgh in March 2025 as part of a multi-player deal.

A native of Kelowna, Graham spent the past four seasons with the Rockets, developing into a two-way force and respected leader. The Rockets named him captain for the 2024-25 season, recognizing his leadership both on and off the ice.

Over his five-year WHL career, Graham played in 237 regular season games, posting 133 points (56G, 77A). He added 10 points in 20 playoff games while wearing a letter for the Rockets in his final three seasons.

Graham's combination of size, physicality, and hockey IQ earned him recognition across the league and ultimately a shot at the pro level.

The entire Kelowna Rockets organization congratulates Max on signing his first professional contract and thanks him for his tremendous impact both on and off the ice.







