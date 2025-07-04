Rockets Sign 2025 Second-Round Pick Remy Koch to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that Remy Koch has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the hockey club.

Koch, a 5'9", 174-pound left-shot defenceman from Calgary, Alberta, was selected 26th overall in the second round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft by the Rockets last month.

The 14-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with the Calgary Edge School U15 Prep program in the CSSHL, where he produced 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 36 regular season games, along with 4 points in 3 playoff games. He also earned time with the Edge U18 Prep team, appearing in 6 games.

Koch's standout season was recognized with a pair of league honours: being named to the CSSHL U15 Prairie Division Second All-Star Team for the second straight year after previously receiving the honours with the U15 Varsity Team the year prior. He also competed in the prestigious John Reid Memorial Tournament, registering 7 points in 5 games, and was named to the 2025 Alberta Cup All-Star Team after posting 4 points in 5 games with Team Alberta Green.

Most recently, Koch was one of 80 athletes invited to Hockey Alberta's Male U16 Summer Camp, set for July 1-6 in Red Deer. The camp will help determine the final roster for Team Alberta at the 2025 WHL Cup, featuring the province's top 2010-born players, including the Rockets' first-round pick, Will Kelts.

"Remy is a smaller, very competitive defenceman that plays much bigger than his size and is an excellent skater, he likes to lead or join the rush but is very quick to transition back to defence on turnovers, he has a very good shot with good finish. To me, his biggest asset is his compete and skillset, as he plays hard from start to finish and can be physical." - Terry McFaul, Director of Player Personnel

Koch is the latest addition to a promising 2025 draft class and is expected to bring puck-moving ability and composure to the Rockets' defensive core in the seasons ahead.

The Kelowna Rockets would like to welcome Remy and the Koch family to the organization.







