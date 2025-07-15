Holinka Inks Entry-Level Contract with Maple Leafs

Oil Kings forward Miroslav Holinka has inked his three-year Entry-Level Contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL club announced today.

The 19-year-old was originally a fifth-round selection, 151st overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 2024/2025 season was Holinka's first in North American after he was the 14th overall selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. In 47 games this season, Holinka scored 19 goals and added 26 assists for 45 points, good for sixth on the Oil Kings in points, and fifth in goals. He also played in all seven playoff games.

Holinka also represented Czechia at the World Junior Hockey Championships this past winter, helping his home country win bronze at the event. He had four points in seven games at the tournament.

Holinka is now the third player from the 2024/2025 Oil Kings roster to have signed an Entry-Level Contract, joining Adam Jecho and Gracyn Sawchyn.

