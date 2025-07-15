Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Import Draft Selection Capos to Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Defenseman Michal Capos

Defenseman Michal Capos

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2007-born defenseman Michal Capos has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Bratislava, Slovakia, Capos's signing follows his selection by the club in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier this month. He was Wenatchee's third selection, at 77 th overall, and is the second player from this year's Import Draft class to sign with the Wild for the 2025-26 season.

"Michal is a physically imposing defenseman from Slovakia - he plays the game hard and honestly," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "We are excited to have him join the organization and learn from our coaching staff, and reach his potential as a heavy shut-down defender in the WHL."

At 6 feet 5 inches and 216 pounds, Michal lent his significant size to several teams this past season, primarily the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League and Nove Zamky in the Extraliga, Slovakia's highest professional league. He registered a pair of assists in 21 NAHL games for the Tomahawks, before moving back to his home country to make his pro debut for Nove Zamky, where he posted two more points over 19 appearances. Capos rounded out his appearances with three in Slovakia's second-tier league for his national U18 team, and one game for HC Nitra in Slovakia's junior league, a game in which he posted three assists. He also brings extensive international experience to the Wild, scoring goals for Slovakia in both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 World Championships. He enters the Wild program with an NCAA Division I commitment to defending national champion Western Michigan University.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Michal Capos on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

