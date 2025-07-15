Oil Kings Assistant Coach Chipchura Named to World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Coaching Staff

Oil Kings Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development Kyle Chipchura will be representing Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Westlock, Alta. product will be an Assistant Coach for Team Canada White at the event, joining Head Coach Scott Barney of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves, and fellow Assistant Coach Joel Perrault of the Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL.

The 2024/2025 season was Chipchura's first as an Assistant Coach with the Oil Kings after serving as a Development Coach in 2023/2024. Chipchura worked with the Oil Kings forward group and helped the team return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Prior to his time on the Oil Kings bench, Chipchura coached two seasons with the Northern Alberta Xtreme Prep program.

This will mark the first time Chipchura represents Canada behind the bench at an international event, but the long-time NHLer donned the maple leaf on a number of occasions as a player, including Captaining the 2006 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning gold.

