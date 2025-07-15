Warriors Acquire Andresen from Hurricanes

July 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired 2007-born forward, Kash Andresen, from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a 2nd round pick at the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Adding Andresen to our group will provide us with a top 9 centreman who brings size and grit along with some secondary scoring," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Kash has been in the league for two years and will bring playoff experience along with solid leadership qualities."

Andresen (6'2", 179lbs) was drafted 33rd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Andresen appeared in 64 games for the Hurricanes last season, tallying eight goals and nine assists for 17 points.

The product of Saskatoon, Sask. also appeared in 14 games during the Hurricanes' playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals. He added two goals and four assists for six points.

